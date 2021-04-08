Saturday Tradition Ranks Wisconsin As The 11th Best Big 10 Basketball Team Heading Into Next Season

Wisconsin’s basketball team has been shown major disrespect in some preseason rankings for next season.

Saturday Tradition released its “way-too-early” predictions for the B1G’s upcoming basketball season, and the Badgers were slotted at 11th! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The Badgers are ranked as the 11th best team in the Big 10 heading into next season.

This is absurdly insulting, and it’s just downright incorrect. The 11th best team in the B1G? That has to be a joke, right?

If we don’t finish in the top half of the Big 10 next season, Greg Gard’s seat is going to be scorching hot.

We finish 11th, and I have no idea what will happen with him. Fans simply aren’t going to tolerate that.

Yes, we’re going to be young after so many seniors left, but Tyler Wahl and Jonathan Davis are both very solid players. On top of those two, we also have a stud recruiting class coming in.

Trust me, we’re not going to finish 11th or anything close to it. If there’s one thing we know about Wisconsin basketball it’s that we can win with just about anyone on the floor. You’re delusional if you think otherwise.