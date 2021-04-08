Shannon Bream’s Book Tops NYT Bestseller List In Fox News’ Second Ever Published Work

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream’s new book topped The New York Times bestseller list in the network’s second ever published work.

Bream’s faith-based book “The Women of the Bible Speak” has sold over 100,000 copies, launching it to the top of the bestseller advice and how-to list according to a press release from Fox News. The book is just the second to be published by Fox News Books. (RELATED: Shannon Bream: How I Found My Faith And Climbed The Fox News Power Ladder)

“The success of FOX News Books perfectly illustrates the power of FOX News Media. We are deeply connected to our audience and proud to deliver more of the content they clearly desire across all of our key platforms,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Fox News described Bream’s book as an “inspirational take on 16 influential Biblical women.” It has “shattered 2021 records for a debut” and outperformed every non-fiction and advice book for launch week sales, according to the network’s press release.

The book also reached the top of Amazon’s Bestseller and Hot New Releases lists prior to its launch.

“I’ve prayed since the work started on this book that it would bless and encourage and strengthen the faith of everyone who picks it up. God worked through these women and He sees you too,” Bream tweeted regarding the news.

Fox News Books’ first publishing title was “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” by host Pete Hegseth. This book sold over 200,000 copies and was number five on the NYT bestseller list.

It “showcased some of the nation’s most highly-decorated veterans as they shared their war stories, combat moments and reflections on why they served,” according to the press release.