UCLA Coach Mick Cronin Agrees To An Extension, Will Earn $4 Million Annually

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Head coach Mick Cronin of the UCLA Bruins celebrates defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-49 in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin has agreed to an extension with the program.

The Bruins announced Thursday that Cronin has agreed to an extension that runs through the 2026-27 season, and he will earn $4 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision to extend Cronin comes after he led the Bruins on an incredible Final Four run as an 11 seed in the tournament.

They came within one shot of making the national title game.

If you’re a fan of UCLA, I’d have to imagine that you’re very happy with this move. In fact, the main UCLA fan I know is pumped.

It’s been a long time since UCLA basketball has been great, but Cronin took them the farthest that they’ve been since 2008.

Clearly, he has something working in his favor.

 

When you find a great coach in college sports, you do whatever is necessary to keep him. UCLA has found their man for the basketball team, and they’re making sure he’s not leaving. It’s 100% the right call to extend him.