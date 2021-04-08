Police Say Man Stabbed Woman To Death During Meeting About Fridge For Sale Online

Police say a man fatally stabbed a Pennsylvania woman while she was at his home to look at a fridge he had for sale on Facebook Marketplace, numerous sources reported.

Joshua Gorgone, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the slaying of 54-year-old Denise Williams, who was found stabbed to death in Geistown, according to WJAC.

#NEW: Police are still on the scene at this apartment complex in Geistown where a woman was found stabbed to death early this morning. Police say they are still searching for person of interest, Joshua Gorgone. Latest details coming up at noon pic.twitter.com/fojovjJtNg — Sydney Jaxtheimer (@sydney_jax) April 6, 2021

Williams’ body was discovered at Gorgone’s apartment after a welfare check, according to WTAJ. Her family reported her missing Monday and police were able to find Williams by tracking her phone and using information from a Facebook account that the victim’s family provided them access to, WJAC reported.

#BREAKING Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees says a death investigation is underway at this apartment in Geistown Borough. County DA Greg Neugebauer tells me they’re looking for Joshua Gorgone, a white man in his 20’s, last seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans & white shoes pic.twitter.com/0gO3FGh87v — Haleigh DiBetta (@haleigh_dib) April 6, 2021

The medical examiner found that Williams had multiple stab wounds and defensive wounds, indicating that she struggled before she was killed.

“She put up one heck of a fight,” Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said, according to WJAC. “This was a violent death that she sustained.”

Police believe Williams went to Gorgone’s apartment to look at a refrigerator that she saw for sale on Facebook Marketplace. She was going to purchase the fridge as a gift to her boyfriend, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said, but “never came out, unfortunately.”

Investigators recovered knives at Gorgone’s home, according to WTAJ.

Twelve hours after Williams was murdered, police took Gorgone into custody and filed charges, which include criminal homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault with the potential for more charges, WTAJ reported. He will not be given bail.

Investigators said Gorgone admitted to stabbing Williams with a kitchen knife after a dispute over the cost of the fridge, WJAC reported.

Investigators reportedly don’t believe Williams and Gorgone knew each other, and that no motive is yet known.

Police urged the public to “use caution” when they’re arranging to meet people from the internet. (RELATED: Craigslist killing suspect dead in Mass. suicide)

“Don’t go alone. Don’t invite someone to your house alone to look at something. Always have someone with you or if possible, meet in a public or well-lit place,” Neugebauer said, according to WJAC.