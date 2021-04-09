11-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Killed In Hunting Accident

An 11-year-old died after suffering a gunshot wound to the face Wednesday night.

The unidentified boy was shot in the face around 8:30 p.m. while hunting alone, Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel confirmed to the Associated Press. The boy was later pronounced dead from the injuries, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Manhunt Suspended Due To Weather Conditions After Two People Shot Dead In Duck Blind)

Daniel claimed the gunshot wound seemed accidental, but self-inflicted, WKRN reported.

The boy’s name has not been released due to his age and the weapon used has not been identified. (RELATED: Hunter Charged With Shooting 18-Year-Old In The Head While He Was Watching The Sunset With His Girlfriend)

Police are reportedly investigating the matter.

Fewer than 1,000 people in the United States and Canada are accidentally shot by hunters, according to the International Hunter Education Association. Fewer than 75 of those result in fatalities, the report stated.

Despite the fatalities, hunting is still ranked as one of the safest sports, according to The Firearm Industry Trade Association. You are reportedly 34 times more likely to be injured playing soccer or skateboarding and 105 times more likely to be injured playing football.