Celebrities React To News Of Rap Legend DMX’s Death

Celebrities of the entertainment, music and sports world reacted Friday to news of rap legend’s DMX death. He was 50.

“Thank. U. Hip Hop,” rapper Snoop Dogg shared with a memorial image of rap legends, including DMX. DMX died after the rapper suffered a heart attack caused by an overdose. (RELATED: DMX Overdoses On Drugs, Is In A Critical Care Unit)



The comments were noted by The Sun.

“DMX, his gift meant so much to so many,” actress Halle Berry tweeted. “Sending love to his family.”(RELATED: Superstar Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose)

DMX. His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family. — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 9, 2021

4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I want to share a memory I saw from the sidelines but will never forget: 2012 Rock the Bells- a fan in a wheelchair in the backstage bungalow area invited DMX to climb onto the back of his chair, then drove DMX around high-fiving everyone. It ruled. He had a big heart — watsky (@gwatsky) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Rest up DMX — THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX True legend and a very early inspiration — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) April 9, 2021

I’m seeing a lot of “shouldn’t have done drugs” posts about DMX. Addiction is a real struggle that can impact ANY family. It’s often a bandaid for the trauma and hurts people have endured. Show grace. Offer help. Humble yourself (and your words). — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX life is precious. — Matthew Espinosa (@MatthewEspinosa) April 9, 2021

“Always trust everyone to be themselves but trust in the fact you can see them well” RIP DMX a real legend. — charlton (@thekidlaroi) April 9, 2021

Ill never forget that day in 8th grade … 4,3,2,1 came on the radio on my way to the skate rink.. The first time hearing DMX was a mf moment. If you know you know. — CHUCK INGLISH (@Chuckisdope) April 9, 2021