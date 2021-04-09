Celebrities React To News Of Rap Legend DMX’s Death

Celebrities of the entertainment, music and sports world reacted Friday to news of rap legend’s DMX death. He was 50.
“Thank. U. Hip Hop,” rapper Snoop Dogg shared with a memorial image of rap legends, including DMX. DMX died after the rapper suffered a heart attack caused by an overdose. (RELATED: DMX Overdoses On Drugs, Is In A Critical Care Unit)
“DMX, his gift meant so much to so many,” actress Halle Berry tweeted. “Sending love to his family.”(RELATED: Superstar Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose)
RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8
RIP DMX. I want to share a memory I saw from the sidelines but will never forget: 2012 Rock the Bells- a fan in a wheelchair in the backstage bungalow area invited DMX to climb onto the back of his chair, then drove DMX around high-fiving everyone. It ruled. He had a big heart
Rest in Heaven DMX
Rest in power brother #DMX pic.twitter.com/HM0ogptokd
R.I.P DMX pic.twitter.com/zNvotEz8Gw
Rest up DMX
RIP DMX True legend and a very early inspiration
Rest easy #DMX
Rest DMX pic.twitter.com/xeqb2pDtbR
I’m seeing a lot of “shouldn’t have done drugs” posts about DMX. Addiction is a real struggle that can impact ANY family. It’s often a bandaid for the trauma and hurts people have endured. Show grace. Offer help. Humble yourself (and your words).
RIP DMX
life is precious.
“Always trust everyone to be themselves but trust in the fact you can see them well” RIP DMX a real legend.
Ill never forget that day in 8th grade … 4,3,2,1 came on the radio on my way to the skate rink..
The first time hearing DMX was a mf moment.
If you know you know.
RIP DMX
