Entertainment

Celebrities React To News Of Rap Legend DMX’s Death

Halle_Berry_LeBron_James

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/ Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Celebrities of the entertainment, music and sports world reacted Friday to news of rap legend’s DMX death. He was 50.

“Thank. U. Hip Hop,” rapper Snoop Dogg shared with a memorial image of rap legends, including DMX. DMX died after the rapper suffered a heart attack caused by an overdose. (RELATED: DMX Overdoses On Drugs, Is In A Critical Care Unit)

The comments were noted by The Sun.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

“DMX, his gift meant so much to so many,” actress Halle Berry tweeted. “Sending love to his family.”(RELATED: Superstar Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose)