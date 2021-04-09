College Student Charged After She Stabbed Her Date Multiple Times

A Southeastern Louisiana University student allegedly stabbed her date multiple times, local outlet WAFB reported.

Authorities have arrested 18-year-old Elizabeth Grace Johnson and charged her with aggravated battery, according to WAFB. A police report provided by Southeastern Louisiana University Police Chief Michael Beckner identified Johnson and the victim, Louisiana State University student Draven Upchurch, as “dating partners.”

Police found Upchurch had been stabbed multiple times after responding to a disturbance call originating from the third floor of Louisiana Hall, WAFB reported. The Blood Center of Covington posted on social media that Upchurch was stabbed eight times, damaging his lungs, stomach and colon.

Johnson and Upchurch were both taken to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment. Upchurch’s condition remained critical and had to undergo surgery, the police report said. Angie D. Autin-Fasullo, Upchurch’s mother, has posted about her son’s condition on social media, according to WAFB. Using the account of her small business, Honey’s Snoball Shack of Abita, she posted that Upchurch’s surgery was a success and that he no longer needed oxygen.

The motive for the attack remains unknown and the investigation remains ongoing, WAFB reported.

Johnson has been released from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on bail, and Southeastern Louisiana University has suspended her in the wake of the incident, according to WAFB.