Deshaun Watson Says He Had ‘Consensual’ Sexual Encounters With Masseuses

Deshaun Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said his client admitted he has had “consensual” sexual encounters with masseuses.

“Were there sometimes consensual encounters? Yes,” Watson’s attorney shared during a news conference Friday, TMZ reported.

“So, you’re saying on Instagram, Deshaun reached out to some of these women booking a legitimate massage and then engaged in consensual sex acts with some of these women?” one of the members of the press then asked Hardin.

Several of the women who filed lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will soon be identified.​ https://t.co/lkmJWbcIBC — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) April 9, 2021

“That on some occasions, some sexual activities would have taken place,” Hardin added. “I’m not going into what it is, or the nature, or the numbers, or with whom but I think you can rightfully assume that.” (RELATED: Nike Suspends Its Endorsement Relationship With Deshaun Watson)

WATCH:

“The question always that we have always been emphasizing, never at any time under any circumstances … did this young man ever engage in anything that was not mutually desired by the other party,” Hardin continued. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, when the QB’s attorney was asked what Watson’s reaction has been to the lawsuits he said Deshaun was “truly dumbfounded.”

“If you’re the average citizen that’s never been caught up in anything, this is insane,” he added. “That’s really his reaction. When I told him of that first allegation and the third lawsuit that somehow he used force or something, I didn’t know him at the time, when I told him he was in disbelief.”

“He asked me two or three times, ‘I forced her?!’ and then he just started crying,” Hardin continued. “That’s his reaction and that the thing for y’all to remember. We don’t cry about things that we did.”

Watson is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and misconduct brought forward by women, most of whom who work as licensed massage therapists, Daily Mail reported.