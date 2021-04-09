‘They Are Here To Destroy Every Norm’: Dave Rubin Says CDC Is ‘Infected’ With The ‘Virus’ Of ‘Wokeness’

Political commentator and talk show host Dave Rubin slammed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Fox News Friday, saying that the organization is “infected” with the “virus” of “wokeness.”

The CDC is “here to destroy every norm,” Rubin said on Fox News’ Outnumbered. “And the CDC has been infected with the virus. It’s not COVID. It is wokeness.”

“And once you are infected with wokeness, it basically takes over the host and destroys the organization,” he added. (RELATED: ‘Antiracist Agenda’: Boston Hospital Will Offer ‘Preferential Care Based On Race’)

WATCH:

Rubin said that the CDC is now making itself into a political organization and will act as one to “rearrange society” and “give us equity.” He noted that equality is guaranteed by the Constitution, not equity.

“This shouldn’t be surprising, because we’ve seen wokeness destroy basically every cultural institution we have, every educational institution, so why not our governmental institutions and even our health institutions?” Rubin continued. “This is just the next step.”

“Can you trust that the CDC is going to give you the proper information when they are telling us that in effect, the racist problem is now more important than the pandemic problem? I don’t think I can trust them.”

The CDC officially declared racism a “serious public health threat” in a Thursday statement and pledged to increase its work to address the issue. (RELATED: Ohio Health Official Who Pushed To Declare Racism A Public Health Crisis Reportedly Wore Blackface At 1990 Halloween Party)

“The pandemic illuminated inequities that have existed for generations and revealed for all of America a known, but often unaddressed, epidemic impacting public health: racism,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “What we know is this: racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans. As a result, it affects the health of our entire nation.”

The CDC pledged to take several steps to “address the impact of racism on public health,” including plans to invest in minority communities, increase diversity within the organization, and create a new web portal called “Racism and Health.”