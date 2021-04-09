DMX Is Still Alive After Viral Rumor That The Rapper Died

DMX is still alive.

Late Thursday, a viral Twitter rumor exploded that DMX had died after a post from @Saint, but it’s not true. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UPDATE: Saint just deleted the super viral tweet that lead to everyone thinking DMX is dead pic.twitter.com/KsKdR4qmio — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 9, 2021

We have deleted the tweet out of respect for DMX and his loved ones. A close friend of DMX posted this on her Instagram story, has since been taken down. We apologize for any confusion. Prayers still going out to him and his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/K3KlxGIuIH — SAINT (@saint) April 9, 2021

His manager clarified that the legendary rapper is on life support after overdosing on drugs, but he’s still very much alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven J. Rifkind (@steverifkind)

This right here is why you have to be careful about what kind of information you spread on the internet when it comes to people dying.

Twitter was on fire Thursday night with the rumor that DMX had passed onto the other side after overdosing. Clearly, it’s not true.

REPORT: Legendary Musician Hospitalized After Overdosing On Drugs. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/d2uHURVtAx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 3, 2021

Unfortunately, the situation still sounds incredibly grave, and the family is making a statement Friday. It sounds like things aren’t trending in the direction we’d all hoped for.

DMX is a cultural icon for those of y’all who are confused. Not DMX ????pic.twitter.com/IhOjhAeZBE — minari lover (@DarkCollegeGuy) April 3, 2021

Let’s hope DMX is able to bounce back. The man is a living legend, and you just hate to see people meet an unfortunate end.