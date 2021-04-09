Editorial

DMX Is Still Alive After Viral Rumor That The Rapper Died

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 20: Rapper DMX (L) and boxing legend Tommy Hearns pose at the International Pool Tour World 8-Ball Championship at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino August 20, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
DMX is still alive.

Late Thursday, a viral Twitter rumor exploded that DMX had died after a post from @Saint, but it’s not true. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His manager clarified that the legendary rapper is on life support after overdosing on drugs, but he’s still very much alive.

 

This right here is why you have to be careful about what kind of information you spread on the internet when it comes to people dying.

Twitter was on fire Thursday night with the rumor that DMX had passed onto the other side after overdosing. Clearly, it’s not true.

Unfortunately, the situation still sounds incredibly grave, and the family is making a statement Friday. It sounds like things aren’t trending in the direction we’d all hoped for.

Let’s hope DMX is able to bounce back. The man is a living legend, and you just hate to see people meet an unfortunate end.