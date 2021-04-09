Draymond Green Says Megan Rapinoe And Him Want ‘The Same Thing’

Draymond Green and Megan Rapinoe are apparently on the same side.

The two have been seemingly trading shots ever since Green said female athletes need to stop complaining about money and actually do something.

“I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay, b/c they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining.”

Of course, he was 100% correct with his comments, but Rapinoe said he showed his “whole ass.” Well, the Golden State Warriors star is now clarifying and wants people to know him and the face of women’s soccer are on the same side.

Green told the media the following Thursday in response to Rapinoe, according to TMZ:

At the end of the day, what Megan wants and what I want is the same thing. And if she believes doing something a certain way gets her to the end goal, I’m all for that. And if I believe doing something a certain gets to the end goal, I’m all for that. So, if we can both do something to move the needle to get to the end goal, great. I have no complaints with whatever it is she wants to do, or any woman athlete wants to do, or anyone who is trying to help drive their cause and what they want to be done. It doesn’t matter to me how we get there. What matters to me is that we get there.

The thing about Green’s initial comments is that you could tell he wasn’t against women making more money. He just wanted to hear actual plans instead of just nonstop talking.

I don’t disagree with him at all. How far as talking gotten female athletes when it comes to getting paid?

Of course, there’s also economic realities we have to face, which Green also originally stated. Sports are and should be funded by the revenue they bring in.

The men’s national soccer team from 2015 through 2019 generated nearly $11 million more than the women, according to the Washington Post. If the money isn’t there, then people don’t get paid!

Unfortunately, I’m sure this topic isn’t going away anytime soon. Get used to hearing it because there’s a lot more talk coming!