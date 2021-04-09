Less Than 10,000 Georgia Voters Have No Form Of ID

Massive corporations are boycotting Georgia over their new election laws designed to ensure election integrity. Many choosing to boycott claim the new voter ID law will make it harder for black people to vote. However, data shows less than 10,000 Georgia residents have neither a driver’s license or social security number, two common forms of ID, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s (SoS) office.

As of February 1, 2021, there are 247,158 Georgia voters who are registered to vote but do not have a driver’s license or state provided identification card associated with their registration, Georgia’s SoS office confirmed to the Daily Caller. Of those roughly quarter of a million voters, only 9,147 do not have either a driver’s license or a social security number, either of which could be used to verify their identity and enable them to cast their vote. (RELATED: Georgia’s New Voting Law – Myths and Facts)

Voters do not need an ID to register to vote, but they must present an ID at the time they cast their vote, according to the SoS office. For the 247,158 voters that do not have an ID associated with their registration, they can still vote so long as they have a government document identifying them when they cast their ballot, according to the SoS office.

Of the aforementioned voters, those that do not vote, or do not provide an ID, will remain on the voter rolls for five years and will only be removed if they have no interaction with the system for five years, do not cast a ballot in two general elections, and then fails to respond to mail notifications, according to the SoS office.

For the 9,147 voters lacking a driver’s license or social security number, they can still vote so long as they obtain a free Georgia ID card and prove their residency. Utility bills, phone bills and birth certificates are just some of the ways residents can prove they are Georgia residents.

At least 35 other states require voters to show some sort of ID when voting, and Georgia already had voter ID laws in place for in person voting.

Patagonia said Tuesday that the state implemented “rigid voter ID requirements” and then falsely claimed the law limits early and absentee voting.

“Governor Kemp claims the new law will shore up faith in the election system, but in reality, it will only make it harder for Georgians of all racial, socioeconomic and political stripes – especially black voters– to elect their representatives.”

We’re donating $1 million to groups working to defend our democracy and your right to vote. Join us in taking 3 important actions: https://t.co/mo61VCidwf — Patagonia (@patagonia) April 6, 2021

Major League Baseball pulled the All Star Game out of the state due to the laws as well.

Despite the insistence of mega-corporations that these new laws, specifically voter ID laws, will disenfranchise black voters, the data appears to show otherwise.