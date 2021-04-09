Guy Jumps From One Building To Another In Crazy Viral Video

A guy has gone viral for an incredible jumping stunt.

Instagram user Pasha Petkuns recently posted a viral video of himself jumping off of a tall building and onto another one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Trust me when I say the video will be more than enough to get your stomach to drop. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasha Petkuns (@pashatheboss)

Yeah, this is going to be a hard pass from me. There’s a zero percent chance you’ll ever see me do a viral stunt like this. It’s just not going to happen. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I will keep my feet planted firmly on the ground where it’s nice and safe. Trust me, clout isn’t worth falling 1,000 feet over. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I’m all for seeking adrenaline, but I don’t understand people who pull off stunts like this. Seriously, what is the goal here? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

What are we shooting for? Why is any of this necessary?

Let us know in the comments if you’d ever try a stunt like this. I’m going to go ahead and guess most of you agree with me that it’s absolute insanity.

H/T: Barstool Sports