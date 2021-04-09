Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Admits To Pooping In A Trash Can Mid-Performance

Musician Kelly Clarkson seemingly admitted she once took a sh*t in a trash can backstage mid-performance.

“How many of us haven’t peed on stage?” country music star Clint Black asked the singer during Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“Well, I’ll tell you right now, there was one time – it wasn’t pee, my friend,” Clarkson reportedly responded. (RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Health Scare On Set That Had Her ‘Freaking Out’)

“I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food,” she explained. “We were in an arena – and I shouldn’t tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don’t have a filter.”

“I had to run backstage to my quick-change,” she continued. “I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad, Clint!”

“And we might have to edit this out, but I’m just saying, it happens,” she concluded. “What are you supposed to do?”

“I’m just trying to visualize – hang on,” Black responded.

I can’t visualize it nor do I really want to visualize it. I can’t believe Clarkson would just openly admit something like that on a TV show. That’s a great funny story to tell your friends, but talking about it on television? That’s bold.

Apparently it’s not unheard of, Hugh Jackman once admitted to peeing his pants on stage. Country star Shania Twain also peed her pants on stage, as did Fergie.