Kardashian Family Presses Addison Rae On Rumor She Was ‘Hooking Up’ With Kourtney

The Kardashian family pressed TikTok star Addison Rae for information on her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in a new clip for the upcoming season of their reality show.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” show shared the preview Thursday on YouTube.

WATCH:

“What’d you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?” Khloe Kardashian asked Addison. “Honestly, at the beginning we were like ‘Wait, are they…?” Kim Kardashian added.

“I’m still thinking that,” Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick said. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian To Debut On Big Screen In ‘He’s All That’)

“…Hooking up,” Kim chimed in. “Like if it was that kind of relationship.”

“No, we’re not,” Addison answered.

“It’s ok if you are,” Disick said. “Nobody judges.”

“Oh my God, you guys. This is making me uncomfortable,” Kendall Jenner said.

What an awkward conversation to watch. I’m sure it’s just a selectively edited clip, but it kind of came off like they didn’t like Addison.

Kourtney and Addison became unlikely friends as the TikTok star shot to fame. Their friendship seemingly began in March of 2020 when Addison appeared in a TikTok dance video with Kourtney’s son, Mason Disick.

I figured Addison would make an appearance in the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” but this wasn’t what I imagined it being like. I’m sure we’ll see more of her though.