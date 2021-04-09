President Biden Sends ‘Deepest Condolences’ To Queen Amid News Of Prince Philip’s Death

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released a statement Friday on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“On behalf of all the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the entire Royal Family, and all the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said. “Over the course of his 99-year life, he saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly.

We are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time. https://t.co/gW6EvFbXV3 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2021

From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye — Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family,” the statement continued. “The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped.”

“Jill and I are keeping the Queen and to Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time,” the statement concluded.

The royal family announced Prince Philip’s death Friday. He was 99 years old at the time of his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh returned home from a month-long stay in the hospital in March. Prince Philip was first hospitalized on Feb. 16 as a “precautionary measure” for “observation and rest,” the outlet previously reported.

Philip was initially treated for an infection, which was not COVID-19 related, but was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital and underwent a heart operation, as previously reported.