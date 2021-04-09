REPORT: DMX Dies After Overdosing On Drugs

Rapper DMX has reportedly died.

According to NPR, DMX died Friday. The legendary rapper has been hospitalized ever since he overdosed on drugs last week, and he had been on life support. (RELATED: DMX Overdoses On Drugs, Is In A Critical Care Unit)

JUST IN: Earl Simmons, better known as the rapper DMX, has died at the age of 50. — NPR (@NPR) April 9, 2021

Now, at the age of 50, he’s moving onto the other side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DMX (@dmx)

The situation is nothing short of absolutely tragic and there’s no other way to put it. The man was a legend, and was arguably the best rapper in the game in his prime.

DMX is a cultural icon for those of y’all who are confused. Not DMX ????pic.twitter.com/IhOjhAeZBE — minari lover (@DarkCollegeGuy) April 3, 2021

Unfortunately, DMX had some very tough years later in life and clearly struggled with drug issues. I’m really at a loss for words.

Death is always tough, but it’s even tougher when death happens for 100% avoidable reasons, which is the case here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DMX (@dmx)

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly tragic and difficult time.