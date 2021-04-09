Shaq Steps Up To Help Police With Community Outreach

Shaquille O’Neal has once again proven to be a great guy, and this time he’s helping police in Georgia.

According to Atlanta.CBSlocal.com, the legendary NBA player has teamed up with Pepsi Stronger Together, the Henry and Fulton County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Close The Gap Foundation to help police become closer to the community they serve and protect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The time is now. We need to stop talking about closing the gap and do something,” the former Lakers legend told the media.

Metro Atlanta Sheriffs, Agencies Join Shaquille O’Neal For Community Outreach Initiative https://t.co/iP7WRutGsF — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) April 8, 2021

The program will help teach officers de-escalation techniques among other things and Pepsi Stronger Together helped renovate two safe houses for children.

“Pepsi Stronger, they came down and I said, ‘Hey, I want to go across the street and give them a makeover,'” Shaq explained about Pepsi helping the community by renovating the safe shelters.

As I’ve said many times, Shaq is truly one of the best guys out there when it comes to former pro athletes. He’s right up there with Charles Barkley.

In our current climate, a lot of people seem to think we all hate each other, that the cops are the enemy and people who don’t know and aren’t from our neighborhoods shouldn’t be trusted.

In reality, we have a lot more in common than we have that separates us. We also need great police officers to protect our communities.

Trust me, you don’t want to find out what happens when the police pull out. It’s anarchy.

Charles Barkley speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/lt9jBldV2a — ET (@runBMC57) April 3, 2021

Now, the former NBA star isn’t just talking the talk, but he’s walking the walk. He’s teaming up with two departments and multiple other organizations to help people in the community feel closer to the people who respond to 911 calls.

The world could certainly use a bit more of that kind of energy. Props to Shaq for once again reminding people he’s a hell of a great dude.