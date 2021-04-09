Editorial

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Saying ESPN Writers Should Be Drug Tested

50th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Dinner - Arrivals

(Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Stephen A. Smith has walked back some comments about ESPN’s writers.

Smith went mega-viral a couple days back after he said some ESPN writers should be drug tested following their list of the top young NBA players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s apologized for his comments. During a Thursday appearance on ESPN, the legendary pundit made it clear he was just joking around and there were no hard feelings.

Why the hell was this apology necessary? Stephen A. said ESPN’s top brass didn’t contact him about his comments and he made the apology on his own.

As interesting as that might be, I’m confused as to why he thought that was even necessary. He was clearly going on one of his signature rants!

Nobody takes that stuff too seriously! It’s sports we’re talking about. If you’re offended, then you’re doing it wrong!

I have no idea if the writers of the list were offended or not, but it also doesn’t matter. Stephen A. Smith is the most important person at ESPN.

I will die on any hill arguing that he’s the face of the network at this point, and I’m not sure how anyone could disagree.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stephen A. Smith (@stephenasmith)

Let the man preach and ignore the haters!