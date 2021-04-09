Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Saying ESPN Writers Should Be Drug Tested

Stephen A. Smith has walked back some comments about ESPN’s writers.

Smith went mega-viral a couple days back after he said some ESPN writers should be drug tested following their list of the top young NBA players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t think he liked ESPN’s list ???? pic.twitter.com/5sj9uYgQXi — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) April 6, 2021

Now, he’s apologized for his comments. During a Thursday appearance on ESPN, the legendary pundit made it clear he was just joking around and there were no hard feelings.

Stephen A Smith apologizes to ESPN writers pic.twitter.com/WE2k7ax9xh — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) April 9, 2021

Which young NBA stars are taking over, and which teams have the best collection of young talent in the league? Our NBA Insiders ranked the top 25 players under 25 ???????? (ESPN+) https://t.co/7ppimXfoKO pic.twitter.com/C003jEvig6 — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2021

Why the hell was this apology necessary? Stephen A. said ESPN’s top brass didn’t contact him about his comments and he made the apology on his own.

As interesting as that might be, I’m confused as to why he thought that was even necessary. He was clearly going on one of his signature rants!

Nobody takes that stuff too seriously! It’s sports we’re talking about. If you’re offended, then you’re doing it wrong!

I have no idea if the writers of the list were offended or not, but it also doesn’t matter. Stephen A. Smith is the most important person at ESPN.

I will die on any hill arguing that he’s the face of the network at this point, and I’m not sure how anyone could disagree.

Let the man preach and ignore the haters!