Conservative Think Tank Coalition Launches ‘Stop Corporate Tyranny’ Campaign

A coalition of conservative think tanks spearheaded by the National Center for Public Policy Research launched a campaign and website Wednesday in an effort to combat progressives’ “nearly completed takeover of corporate America.”

The website, Stop Corporate Tyranny, is for the coalition Back to Neutral (B2N). Its stated goal is to help “restore a healthy understanding of, and respect for, liberty, free enterprise and American culture all of which is being corrupted by corporate oligarchs.” Its website also states that it intends to provide “resources and tools for everyday Americans to fight back against the Left’s woke and censoring mob in the corporate lane.”

The Back to Neutral coalition is a collection of organizations & individuals concerned with corporate America’s trend advancing political causes not associated with their products or services and with no regard for their shareholders & customers. https://t.co/8G5o3961zl pic.twitter.com/dVeQMMJv6p — Stop Corporate Tyranny (@CorpTyrannyStop) April 6, 2021

The B2N coalition comprises a range of organizations, including the National Center for Public Policy Research, Alliance Defending Freedom, the Center for Economic Opportunity, Americans for Limited Government, the Capital Research Center and more.

“The left’s closing gambit on corporate America is nearly completed,” National Center for Public Policy Research general counsel Justin Danhof told the Daily Caller. “If you had the chance to go back to the 1960s and stop the cultural Marxists from taking over all of higher education, I think you would do it. Well, that’s where we are with corporate America right now.”

Corporate America has recently come under fire for what many conservatives describe as “woke capitalism,” or political activism undertaken by big business. (RELATED: Major Corporations, Executives Slam Georgia’s ‘Unacceptable’ New Election Bill)



Danhof said that Amazon in particular is attempting to shape culture in this way. He pointed out Amazon’s charity program, Amazon Smile. Amazon Smile is a program where a small percentage of sales goes to an eligible nonprofit. Danhof said the key word is “eligible,” and that myriad conservative organizations such as the Family Research Council do not make the list.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center gets to decide who is and who isn’t eligible for the program. So, they blacklist [conservative organizations] for the sin of being a conservative Christian organization,” Danhof told the Caller.

Stop Corporate Tyranny also released their first campaign, “Stay Out of Politics, Facebook and Twitter!” Concern over politically-motivated censorship has grown among conservatives, particularly following the deplatforming of Parler and massive purge of conservative Twitter accounts. (RELATED: Twitter Follows Trump Suspension With Massive ‘Purge’ Of Conservative Accounts)

“The gaslighting over this issue is so extreme, that’s why [conservatives] need to bring it to everyone’s attention,” Danhof said.

The B2N campaign intends to use social media, word-of-mouth and other advocacy tactics to “challenge the left’s ‘woke’ narratives and agenda.”

“These platforms are the biggest communications tools, perhaps, in the history of mankind. Their ability to shape the national discourse by allowing certain speech and disallowing others, that has a corruption on every single aspect of our culture,” Danhof told the Caller.