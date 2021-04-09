Taylor Swift Releases Re-Recorded ‘Fearless’ Album

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded “Fearless” album has arrived, and it’s everything fans hoped it would be.

Following a gigantic feud with Scooter Braun over the ownership of Swift's older music, the music icon decided to re-record her music.

Well, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” has hit Spotify, and it’s absolutely awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of Swift’s work. I have no shame about it. She’s a generational talent.

That fact couldn’t be more clear on the new 27-track album, which features a few new songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

It’s also pretty cool hearing Swift sing the same songs that made her famous as a teenager now that she’s 31-years-old.

If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift, then you have to listen to “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” ASAP this morning.

It was literally the first thing I fired up once I hit my computer, and I’m not stopping until it’s completely done.

It’s got this weird and awesome mix of a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a fresh new adventure.

I hadn’t heard our voices together since sitting in with you on the 1989 tour in Toronto ! Magic ???????????? Congrats @taylorswift13 – you’ve got some gems in that vault !!! Thanks for having me join you on a couple of them. https://t.co/srlRB0uhD9 ????: George Pimentel // @GettyVIP pic.twitter.com/veOomz4ERc — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) April 9, 2021

Happy listening, folks! You’re going to enjoy it!