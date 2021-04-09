REPORT: Tiger Woods Thought He Was In Florida After Terrifying Roll-Over Car Crash

Pro golfer Tiger Woods reportedly thought he was in the state of Florida after his roll-over car crash in Los Angeles.

“Woods did not remember being involved in a traffic collision,” Deputy Kyle Sullivan wrote in the collision report released Friday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, ESPN reported.

Tiger Woods was so disoriented after his catastrophic car wreck in February that he believed he was in Florida when interviewed at the hospital, according to a new report released by the LA County Sheriff’s Department. https://t.co/LPOVVG7kiF pic.twitter.com/95gHPTp41D — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 9, 2021

Woods “thought he was currently in the state of Florida,” Sullivan added, the outlet reported.

The former Masters winner told the deputies that he didn’t remember anything but participating in two photoshoots the day before, ESPN reported. Woods also allegedly told the deputies that he had not consumed alcohol or pills the night prior or the day of the crash. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Speaks Out After Sheriff’s Office Releases Findings Of Investigation Into Car Crash)

Woods was driving somewhere between 84 to 87 mph when he lost control of his vehicle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The golfer was reportedly going 75 mph when he made the final impact with the tree. Police also said they had no reason to believe Woods was using his phone at the time of the crash.

The legendary golfer crashed his SUV on Feb. 23 in Southern California. Woods suffered fractures to both his tibia and fibula, which required emergency surgery, as previously reported.