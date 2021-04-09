Former Marine Suspected Of Killing Girlfriend Put On US Marshals ‘Most Wanted List’

The U.S. Marshals have offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a former Marine suspected of killing his girlfriend.

Raymond Samuel “RJ” McLeod, Jr. has become a 15 Most Wanted fugitive with a reward of up to $50,000 being offered in exchange for information leading “directly” to his arrest, according to the April 5 press release.

“Raymond McLeod will be the first fugitive in history on our 15 Most Wanted list with an initial reward of up to $50,000,” U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington said in the press release. “We want McLeod’s new status as a 15 Most Wanted fugitive and the $50,000 reward amount to be broadcasted far and wide. McLeod poses a significant threat to the public and must be brought to justice.”

McLeod, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was charged with murdering his girlfriend Krystal Mitchell in 2016 by the San Diego District Attorney’s Office. A warrant was issued for his arrest at the time.

The U.S. Marshals and San Diego police said they believe the suspect fled to Mexico after the alleged murder. He was last seen in Belize in 2018 and Guatemala in 2017, according to the press release. (RELATED: ‘Will Never Stop Looking’: US Marshals Find 27 Missing Children In 5 Days In Virginia)

“The passage of time will never deter the Marshals’ fugitive investigation for McLeod,” U.S. Marshal Steve Stafford of the Southern District of California said in the statement. “If anything, it fuels our determination. We will leave no stone unturned until he is brought to justice.”