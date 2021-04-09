Use This Utility Wagon To Transport All Of Your Outdoor Supplies

There are so many uses for a utility cart that can handle a great deal of weight. Whether you’re going on a camping trip or doing some spring cleaning and planting in the yard, a wagon will certainly come in handy. And once you’ve tried the Costway collapsible utility wagon, you’ll wonder how you got by without it.

This wagon may look like it can’t handle much with its oxford cloth fabric interior, but it will hold up to 286 pounds of weight. That’s more than enough to carry your camping gear from the car to the campsite or your gardening tools from the garage to the yard in one trip.

The key to this wagon is the large load-bearing capacity and storage space. The wagon is built with a strong steel frame, the oxford cloth, and supported by heavy-duty 7-inch diameter wheels. It’s built to hold a load yet roll smoothly from location to location. The wheels are designed for a variety of fields and rotate a full 360 degrees, so it will roll on grass, dirt, sand, or wherever you might need it.

Pulling it is easy as well, thanks to a retractable handle design, with the ability to lock.

Storing the wagon or packing it in the car for a camping trip is also easy thanks to its ability to effortlessly fold up. It takes up a small amount of space that way, then unfolds into the capacity that you need. It also comes with a dustproof bag to protect it while it’s not in use.

You’ll love the fact that no assembly is needed, and moving it from storage to use is easy since it weighs under 20 pounds.

This foldable utility wagon normally runs $139, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $94.99, a savings of more than 32 percent.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.