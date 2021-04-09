Woman Goes Viral After Bizarre Altercation At A Gas Station

A woman had a bizarre altercation at a gas station, and the video is downright strange.

In a TikTok video posted by @evergreenandmrsn, a woman appeared to be photographing a young woman's vehicle and then yelled at her that she wanted her pump.

Watch the strange moment unfold below.

@evergreenandmrsn She stormed inside without a mask and demanded the worker tell me to move ???? #karen ♬ original sound – EvergreenAndMRSN

I'm seriously not even sure what I just watched. Why are we freaking out about a gas pump? Is that worth anyone's time or energy?

The answer to that is an obvious no.

If you ever find yourself freaking out in public or just generally talking to strangers in an aggressive fashion, it's probably time to walk away and calm down.

Life is good, folks! There’s no reason to be this triggered at a gas station! It’s a gas station! What the hell could she be so upset about?

It’s not even like there was a crash. She apparently just wanted a specific pump.

@evergreenandmrsn People’s comments about how petty they’d be are sendingg me though ♬ original sound – EvergreenAndMRSN

Be better, folks. Be much better. It’s really not that hard.