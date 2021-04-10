Gardner Minshew Shares More Majestic Mullet Photos, Calls It A Platinum Power Pelt

Gardner Minshew is continuing to rock an awesome mullet.

The Jacksonville Jaguars shared more photos of his now legendary mullet Saturday afternoon, and you don’t want to miss them. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Yesterday we said goodbye to the Dirty Diesel Drapery which for raw power was second to none obviously, but we say hello to the more refined Platinum Power Pelt. Meticulously crafted for a sleek and aerodynamic design, the Pelt is built not only for speed but also for pleasure,” Minshew wrote in part.

Check out the awesome post below.

I might be in the minority here, but I truly can’t get enough of Minshew’s mullet game. The man is a superstar, and he might have the best hair in the NFL.

I don’t know what Jacksonville is going to do with him now that Trevor Lawrence is headed to town with the first overall pick, but he needs to be traded to a place where he can start.

He’s simply far too electric to ever be kept on the bench.

The NFL is much better when Minshew Mania is cranked up to 100 and with his current hair, he might be ready to take things to a level that we’ve never seen before.