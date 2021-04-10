Julian Marquez Dominates Sam Alvey At UFC Vegas 23

Julian Marquez absolutely dismantled Sam Alvey during their Saturday night fight.

During the UFC Vegas 23 bout, Marquez put Alvey to sleep in the second round, and the highlights are pure MMA porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the ending to the fight below.

Yeah, that’s what we call a butt kicking, and there’s really no other way to put it. Marquez absolutely destroyed Alvey.

He didn’t just win the fight. He dominated his opponent and literally slept him.

That’s now two great fights in a row for a Marquez. He’s well on his way to becoming a huge star in the UFC, and you love to see it.

You can’t put a price on his personality and entertainment value. The guy is out here calling out NFL stars!

UFC’s Julian Marquez calls out Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to a… Badminton and pickle ball competion?? pic.twitter.com/NWK7iuKqPE — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 10, 2021

I can’t wait to see who he takes on next.