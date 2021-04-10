Meghan Markle Advised By Doctor To Skip Prince Philip’s Funeral

Meghan Markle, who is expecting her second child this spring, will travel to Prince Philip’s funeral, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said at a news briefing Saturday.

The duchess of Sussex has been advised by her doctor to skip the funeral which is scheduled for April 17, according to the Independent. However, Prince Harry will be in attendance, the Buckingham Palace announced.

The plans for the funeral are in line with His Royal Highness’s own personal wishes. The occasion will recognise and celebrate The Duke’s life and more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/cDEx5nGbcc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2021

The Duke of Sussex will meet in person with his family for the first time after the bombshell tell-all interview the couple gave in March to Oprah Winfrey.

He will comply with COVID-19 protocols throughout the entirety of his trip, except for the 10-day self-isolation requirement, which will be waived on compassionate grounds, according to The Independent.

The couple, who stepped down from their royal duties in January 2020, issued a statement Friday following the news on Prince Philip’s passing. (RELATED: ‘I Inherited The Risk’: Police Called To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s House 9 Times In 9 Months)

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke Of Edinburgh,” the statement posted on the couple’s charitable foundation’s website said. “THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also decided not to attend the funeral to allow “as many family members as possible” to pay tribute amid the countrywide coronavirus restrictions, according to BBC.