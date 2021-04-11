REPORT: Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lore Are Buying The Minnesota Timberwolves For $1.5 Billion

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez is reportedly buying the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the former Yankees star and billionaire Marc Lore have reached a deal to buy the team for $1.5 billion.

Current owner Glen Taylor will continue to control the team until 2023.

Former Major Leaguer Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are finalizing a deal to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from majority owner Glen Taylor, sources tell ESPN. Taylor will continue full control of team for two years before Rodriguez and Lore take over in 2023. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2021

The purchase price in the deal is expected to be in the $1.5 billion range, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/40Nq1iOTqd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2021

In the show “Billions,” it’s said that buying a pro sports team is how we knight people in America. It’s considered the most prestigious thing you can own.

I’d say it’s a fairly accurate statement, and A-Rod is joining the club.

Statement from ARod and Lore: “We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor. Our respect for him and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization.. https://t.co/40Nq1iOTqd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2021

“….the talented team and their incredible fans.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2021

There are people who do well in life, there are people who win at life and then there are people who dominate in life.

Would you all like to guess which group the former Yankees superstar falls in? It’s the last one, and it’s not even up for debate.

He dominated pro baseball for years and years, made a ton of money and now owns an NBA team. If that’s not winning, then I don’t know what is.

It should be interesting to see what A-Rod can do as a pro sports franchise owner. I wouldn’t bet against a guy with his winning history.