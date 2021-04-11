Editorial

REPORT: Alex Rodriguez And Marc Lore Are Buying The Minnesota Timberwolves For $1.5 Billion

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez is reportedly buying the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the former Yankees star and billionaire Marc Lore have reached a deal to buy the team for $1.5 billion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Current owner Glen Taylor will continue to control the team until 2023.

In the show “Billions,” it’s said that buying a pro sports team is how we knight people in America. It’s considered the most prestigious thing you can own.

I’d say it’s a fairly accurate statement, and A-Rod is joining the club.

There are people who do well in life, there are people who win at life and then there are people who dominate in life.

Would you all like to guess which group the former Yankees superstar falls in? It’s the last one, and it’s not even up for debate.

He dominated pro baseball for years and years, made a ton of money and now owns an NBA team. If that’s not winning, then I don’t know what is.

 

It should be interesting to see what A-Rod can do as a pro sports franchise owner. I wouldn’t bet against a guy with his winning history.