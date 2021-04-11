Boxer Ebanie Bridges Suffers Terrible Swollen Eye After Losing To Shannon Courtenay

Boxer Ebanie Bridges suffered a tough loss Saturday night, and her eye reflected that fact afterwards.

Following a loss to Shannon Courtenay, Bridges posted a Twitter video showing off her eye, and it was completely swollen shut.

Take a look at the damage below.

No modelling for a few days ???????? What a war blood guts and heart. pic.twitter.com/jzPIY3GIrQ — Blonde Bomber ????????????????‍♀️???? (@EbanieBridges) April 10, 2021

It really doesn’t get much worse than that. That’s not a little bump on the head. It looks like she has a golf ball implanted over her eye.

I can’t even begin to imagine how painful that must feel.

I would say that she should sit back and ice it a bit, but I’m honestly not sure if that’d be enough. I have no idea how you handle a swollen eye like that.

I guess you should go in a dark room and just chill out until the swelling comes down.

What can I say, I didn’t get the W, but I fought my heart out, I cudnt c 4 the last 3rnds, but I have no quit in me! Congrats to shanny it takes 2 to tango & I really hope we did wat I said we wud & showed that pretty girls fight hard too! & I hope it was entertaining 4 every1❤️ — Blonde Bomber ????????????????‍♀️???? (@EbanieBridges) April 10, 2021

