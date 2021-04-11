Editorial

Boxer Ebanie Bridges Suffers Terrible Swollen Eye After Losing To Shannon Courtenay

Ebanie Bridges (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/EbanieBridges/status/1381019105109622784)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Boxer Ebanie Bridges suffered a tough loss Saturday night, and her eye reflected that fact afterwards.

Following a loss to Shannon Courtenay, Bridges posted a Twitter video showing off her eye, and it was completely swollen shut. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the damage below.

It really doesn’t get much worse than that. That’s not a little bump on the head. It looks like she has a golf ball implanted over her eye.

I can’t even begin to imagine how painful that must feel.

I would say that she should sit back and ice it a bit, but I’m honestly not sure if that’d be enough. I have no idea how you handle a swollen eye like that.

I guess you should go in a dark room and just chill out until the swelling comes down.

H/T: BroBible

H/T: BroBible