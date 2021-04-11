‘Where Are Tucker And Sean Hannity?’: Brian Stelter Complains About Fox News’ Lack Of Vaccine Selfies

CNN’s Brian Stelter complained Sunday that Fox News should be doing more to promote the coronavirus vaccine — namely that its well-known hosts should be sharing vaccine selfies or even getting vaccinated on-air.

Media Matters senior fellow Matt Gertz joined Stelter on “Reliable Sources,” arguing that a well-known Fox News host like Steve Doocy could “save the lives of his viewers” if he consented to get the vaccine administered during a broadcast. (RELATED: ‘Fox Is Going Full Tucker’: Brianna Keilar And Brian Stelter Claim Fox News Is Taking A Hard Right For The Ratings)

“We’ve seen a lot of vaccine selfies from lots of folks at lots of different networks. It is been really inspiring to see,” Stelter began, noting that NBC’s “The Today Show” had done a group vaccine on the air and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who confessed to being very nervous about the needle, had talked about how important it was that she get the vaccine anyway.

“So I say all of that to make the following point: Where are Tucker and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham? Where is Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade, where are the biggest stars on Fox getting vaccinated?” Stelter asked. He went on to say that he knew it was a personal choice and should be up to individuals and their health care providers.

“But everybody else is doing it,” Stelter continued. “All across television, all of those anchors are rolling up their sleeves. Why do you think we haven’t seen the biggest stars on Fox News get vaccinated or show us their vaccine selfies?”

“I think that Fox has a really unique responsibility here,” Gertz replied, arguing that because Fox News hosts had repeatedly told viewers not to trust other outlets like CNN or the major newspapers, those viewers might only trust support for the vaccine if it came directly from Fox News.

“And so when instead of telling your viewers, look, go get the shot, it is in your interest, it is safe, it is incredibly effective, it will get us back to normal, they are raising questions about its effectiveness, raising questions about whether it is dangerous. That does a lot of damage,” Gertz continued, adding, “Steve Doocy should get vaccinated live on ‘Fox & Friends.’ It would save the lives of his viewers. I don’t understand why they won’t do that.”