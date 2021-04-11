US

David Hogg Abandons Liberal Pillow Business After Two Months

Anti-gun activist David Hogg has abandoned his plans to launch a liberal competitor to MyPillow just over two months into the project.

Hogg announced Saturday that he resigned and released all ownership of Good Pillow LLC, his joint business venture with liberal activist William LeGate. Hogg and LeGate sought to start a “progressive pillow company” that used sustainable manufacturing practices and unionized labor.

Hogg said the business will continue forward under LeGate’s leadership, but that his commitments to school and March For Our Lives meant he wouldn’t have the time to help lead the venture. (RELATED: Fellow Parkland Survivor Responds To David Hogg Over ‘Pillow Grift’)

The effort began as a response to Trump-supporting pillow magnate Mike Lindell’s false post-election claims that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump. Hogg and LeGate promised to make a better pillow manufactured in the United States and pledged to donate a portion of their revenue to progressive causes. (RELATED: Dominion Voting Systems Sues MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell For $1.3 Billion)

They hit multiple snags along the way, most notably in searching for unionized manufacturing options. The aspiring business owners also forgot to trademark the name of Good Pillow, allowing another owner to swoop in and take the name after their announcement.