David Hogg Abandons Liberal Pillow Business After Two Months

Anti-gun activist David Hogg has abandoned his plans to launch a liberal competitor to MyPillow just over two months into the project.

Hogg announced Saturday that he resigned and released all ownership of Good Pillow LLC, his joint business venture with liberal activist William LeGate. Hogg and LeGate sought to start a “progressive pillow company” that used sustainable manufacturing practices and unionized labor.

7: Effective immediately, I have resigned and released all shares, any ownership and any control of Good Pillow LLC. I want to thank Will for his partnership and wish him absolutely nothing but success with the future of Good Pillow. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2021

Hogg said the business will continue forward under LeGate’s leadership, but that his commitments to school and March For Our Lives meant he wouldn’t have the time to help lead the venture. (RELATED: Fellow Parkland Survivor Responds To David Hogg Over ‘Pillow Grift’)

The effort began as a response to Trump-supporting pillow magnate Mike Lindell’s false post-election claims that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump. Hogg and LeGate promised to make a better pillow manufactured in the United States and pledged to donate a portion of their revenue to progressive causes. (RELATED: Dominion Voting Systems Sues MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell For $1.3 Billion)

Can someone from the @AFLCIO please contact me ASAP dm me thanks. We’re having a hard time unionized manufacture for the pillow in the US — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2021

A recovering crack addict and batshit crazy dude who believes lizard cannibals from Venezuela stole the election from Trump has figured this out but Harvard here can’t. https://t.co/5HZ13LmBEI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2021

They hit multiple snags along the way, most notably in searching for unionized manufacturing options. The aspiring business owners also forgot to trademark the name of Good Pillow, allowing another owner to swoop in and take the name after their announcement.