Efe Ajagba Knocks Out Brian Howard With A Brutal Punch

Efe Ajagba knocked out Brian Howard in absurd fashion Saturday night.

During their bout, Ajagba landed a brutal punch, and it was lights out for his opponents. Of all the fighting highlights we've seen recently, I'm not sure any will top this shot.

Give the awesome moment a watch below.

Folks, it really doesn’t get much better than that at all. That’s the definition of a lights out shot. Howard had no idea what hit him.

In fact, I’m not sure Howard even knew what city he was in after taking that punch to the fact. Just absolute brutality on every level.

Efe Ajagba got the power to trouble any fighter. Brian Howard found out the hard way and got slumped…

pic.twitter.com/45ZP3f3veo — Gary William® (@_GaryWilliam_) April 11, 2021

I’m far from being a boxing expert, but I know when you don’t want any part of a dude in the ring, and I can promise you Ajagba falls into that category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EfeAjagba (@ajagbaefe_theoneandonly)

Props to him for the absolutely incredible win.