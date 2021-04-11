Editorial

Hideki Matsuyama Wins The Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks over a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Hideki Matsuyama has won the Masters.

After an absolutely dominating performance, Matsuyama took home the green jacket Sunday by never leaving any room for doubt and shooting a -10.

This is such a cool moment for Matsuyama. The man has been on fire ever since the tournament started, and he’s now the first man from Japan to ever win the Masters.

If that’s not an awesome moment for everyone involved, then I don’t know what is.

In case you’re wondering how much money this might mean for Matsuyama and his sponsors down the road, Andy North puts that number at around a billion!

Yes, a billion dollars! Those Asian markets are ready to explode!

What an incredible journey for Matsuyama. You just love to see it.