Hideki Matsuyama Wins The Masters

Hideki Matsuyama has won the Masters.

HIDEKI MATSUYAMA WOULD NOT BE DENIED! With this win, he becomes Japan’s first man to win a major title ???????? ???? #themasters pic.twitter.com/EbmdIzG2gD — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2021

After an absolutely dominating performance, Matsuyama took home the green jacket Sunday by never leaving any room for doubt and shooting a -10.

Hideki Matsuyama makes the turn with a five-shot lead at 13-under. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QWn34D0Vqs — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2021

This is such a cool moment for Matsuyama. The man has been on fire ever since the tournament started, and he’s now the first man from Japan to ever win the Masters.

If that’s not an awesome moment for everyone involved, then I don’t know what is.

Hideki Matsuyama (-11) takes a four-shot lead into Sunday at #TheMasters after finishing the first bogey-free round of the tournament. Matsuyama -11

Xander Schauffele -7

Marc Leishman -7

Will Zalatoris -7

Justin Rose -7 pic.twitter.com/zJ6E8DGhiW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 11, 2021

In case you’re wondering how much money this might mean for Matsuyama and his sponsors down the road, Andy North puts that number at around a billion!

Yes, a billion dollars! Those Asian markets are ready to explode!

“I think a win here would be worth a billion dollars.” ????pic.twitter.com/aHG8NWQGTE — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 11, 2021

What an incredible journey for Matsuyama. You just love to see it.