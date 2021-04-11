Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Documentary ‘The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness’

Netflix’s new series “The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

The hunt for the “Son of Sam” captivated the world in the late 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers is all but forgotten — until now. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and Ultimate Evil author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman (CROPSEY, MURDER MOUNTAIN) draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…

Judging from the trailer, this series is going to be a must-watch show for anyone who is a fan of true crime content. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the trailer a watch below.

Obviously, David Berkowitz (the Son of Sam) is one of the most infamous killers in the history of America. He’s without question one of the most evil men to ever live.

Now, Netflix is diving into his story, and things might not be as simple as they appear!

I won’t spoil anything for anyone, but you can go ahead and Google whatever you want if you don’t want to wait for the series to come out.

What I will say is that Netflix makes some great crime series, and it looks like “The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness” will be the latest outstanding series.

For fans interested in the new series, you can check it out starting May 5.