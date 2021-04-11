Newly Released Footage Shows Officer Gunned Down With Rifle During Traffic Stop

Newly released footage shows the moment a New Mexico State Police trooper was killed during a February traffic stop by a man wielding a rifle.

Officer Darian Jarrott pulled over a Chevy pickup truck on Feb. 4 and informed the driver his tints were too dark, according to video footage.

Jarrott can be heard asking Omar Felix Cueva for his license and registration before asking Cueva to accompany him to the police cruiser to run information.

After a few minutes of talking, Jarrott can be heard asking Cueva if he had a firearm on him after seeing one.

“You mind if I take it off you for my safety,” Jarrott can be heard asking Cueva.

WATCH (Graphic content warning):

Cueva exists his car holding an AR-15 style rifle down by his side, before meeting Jarrott at the back of the vehicle and shooting.

Jarrott can be heard screaming “Oh shit” before multiple shots are fired, according to video footage. (RELATED: Deputy Attorney General Says Officer Justified In Fatal Shooting Where Video Shows Naked, Bloody Suspect Charging Officers)

Footage appears to lapse for a few moments before Cueva can be seen running back into his truck as Jarrott lays on the side of the road.

Cueva then sped off while Jarrott lay on the side of the road. A Homeland Security Investigations agent arrived on scene and notified state police that an officer was down, according to KVIA.

Other officers then chased Cueva’s pickup truck with Cueva firing rounds at officers, according to the report. Cueva was later killed in a shootout with authorities, according to the report.

Cueva was reportedly on his way to a drug deal and had a “violent criminal history.”