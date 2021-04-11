REPORT: Eddie George Will Be The Head Football Coach At Tennessee State

Former NFL star Eddie George will reportedly be the new football coach at Tennessee State.

According to Brett McMurphy, George will be named the next head coach of the FCS program. The Tigers end their season Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Contract details aren’t known at this time.

Former Tennessee Titans RB Eddie George will be new coach at Tennessee State, sources told @Stadium. TSU, currently coached by Rod Reed, plays Southeast Missouri today in final game of spring. George, who has no coaching experience, is 1st major hire by AD Mikki Allen — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 11, 2021

Much like with Deion Sanders going to Jackson State, hiring a former NFL star seems to be all the rage when it comes to generating attention.

George was an outstanding college and pro football player. He was dominant during his time with the Titans.

Tennessee State is naming Eddie George its new head football coach, sources tell @ESPNRittenberg. The news was first reported by Stadium. pic.twitter.com/6Hr1Y6m3lc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 11, 2021

Now, he’s taking over an FCS football program, and you have to imagine his ability to recruit was a major draw for the Tigers.

FCS teams won’t ever pull kids P5 teams get, but if players think they have a better shot at the NFL with a former pro star leading the way, then they’ll give TSU the time of day.

Again, it’s the same stuff that happened with Sanders at Jackson State.

Former Titans RB and Heisman winner Eddie George will be the next coach at Tennesse State, per @Brett_McMurphy pic.twitter.com/WUmlOhVUmW — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) April 11, 2021

Now, we’ll have to see how he does given the fact that he has no head coaching experience. No matter what the outcome is, it should be exciting.