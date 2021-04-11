Editorial

REPORT: Eddie George Will Be The Head Football Coach At Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Eddie George of the Tennessee Titans speaks during the halftime presentation to retire his number during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville,Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 19-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NFL star Eddie George will reportedly be the new football coach at Tennessee State.

According to Brett McMurphy, George will be named the next head coach of the FCS program. The Tigers end their season Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Contract details aren’t known at this time.

Much like with Deion Sanders going to Jackson State, hiring a former NFL star seems to be all the rage when it comes to generating attention.

George was an outstanding college and pro football player. He was dominant during his time with the Titans.

Now, he’s taking over an FCS football program, and you have to imagine his ability to recruit was a major draw for the Tigers.

FCS teams won’t ever pull kids P5 teams get, but if players think they have a better shot at the NFL with a former pro star leading the way, then they’ll give TSU the time of day.

Again, it’s the same stuff that happened with Sanders at Jackson State.

Now, we’ll have to see how he does given the fact that he has no head coaching experience. No matter what the outcome is, it should be exciting.