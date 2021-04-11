REPORT: Quarterback Bryce Young Dominates Alabama’s Second Scrimmage

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is sending the hype around him through the roof during spring practice.

According to BamaOnLine (via 247Sports), the young quarterback tossed three touchdowns and an interception during the Saturday afternoon scrimmage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Young previously lit up the headlines when he dominated to the tune of four touchdowns during the first scrimmage of spring practice.

Intel on Bryce Young, Alabama’s first spring scrimmage https://t.co/I8HVqKmmxo — AL.com sports (@aldotcomSports) April 3, 2021

I’m certainly not an Alabama fan or a fan of any other SEC program, but I’m very excited to see what Young does once he’s officially locked in as the starter.

The hype surrounding him has been absolutely huge, and he sat behind Mac Jones for an entire season developing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Young (@bryceyoung)

Now, it’s officially going to be the Bryce Young show when the Crimson Tide open the 2021 season. If you’re a fan of college basketball, then you have to be pumped about that.

It’s going to be a bunch of fun to see what he can do as the face of the program.