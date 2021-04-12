16-Foot Sawfish Weighing Up To 1,000 Pounds Found In Florida

A gigantic dead fish was found in Florida, and it’s a sight to behold.

The FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute announced a few days ago that a 16-foot sawfish weighing up to 1,000 pounds died and was found in the Florida Keys.

Of all the animal pictures you see today, good luck finding one that tops the shot of this beast. Give it a look below.

FWC sawfish biologists responded to sawfish hotline reports of two large smalltooth sawfish that died in the Florida… Posted by FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute on Thursday, April 8, 2021

People always laugh when I say that I have zero interest in getting in the ocean with these creatures from a different era.

Well, who is laughing now? You know where you don't see sawfish? You don't see them walking on a sidewalk. That just doesn't happen!

Do you know where you apparently find sawfish weighing 1,000 pounds and are 16 feet long? In the ocean!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M M 9 0 F I L M S (@mm90films)

Look, I don’t harbor personal feelings against any of these creatures. It’s not personal, it’s just business. I’m a human and I simply matter more.

I’m on the water to drink a few beers and enjoy the day. I’m not there to play “Jaws” 2.0 with every beast from the sea looking for a fight.

You know what to do! Fuel up the subs and let’s go hunting!

