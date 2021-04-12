Couple Uses An Alligator In Incredibly Stupid Gender Reveal Stunt In Viral Video

One couple has gone viral for their gender reveal stunt, and I’m not sure it’s for a great reason.

In an Instagram video posted by @onlyinfloridaa, a man dropped a dye-injected watermelon into the mouth of an alligator to bite open. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The watermelon popped blue to signify that the couple was having a boy. Watch the bizarre moment unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only In Florida (@onlyinfloridaa)

Why do people think this stuff is necessary? Why do people pull off these stunts? Gender reveal stunts are almost always stupid. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Dropping a watermelon into the mouth of a deadly animal is next level stupid. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If you want people to know what the sex of your baby is, ask the doctor and then post it on Facebook. It’s not hard to understand. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

This isn’t rocket science, and there’s no need to involve animals and watermelon.

Yet, I’m sure this very basic advice will be ignored. It’s just the nature of the beast. People love internet clout! It’s pathetic, but it’s true.

Next time, leave the animal alone and just call your friends. There’s no need for this kind of stunt.