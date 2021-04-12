Former Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Charged With DWI In Crash That Left 5-Year-Old With Brain Injury, Skull Fracture

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid with a DWI Friday.

Prosecutor Jeans Peter Baker announced the charges, which stemmed from a car crash that occurred on Feb. 4 and left a 5-year-old child seriously injured, in a press release.

“A police investigation of the crash determined that Reid was driving a truck that was traveling nearly 84 mph just 1.9 seconds before the crash,” the press release stated. “A test of his blood serum after the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at .113.” (RELATED: REPORT: Chiefs’ Britt Reid No Longer With The Team Following Crash Involving Children)

“The 5-year-old injured in the crash, according to medical records, suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas,” the release added.

A KSHB report at the time said that Britt told police he had had two to three drinks and that he also took prescription Adderall.

Britt is the son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. Andy commented on the situation at the time of the crash.

“My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life,” Andy said, ESPN reported.

“I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here,” he added. “So the questions you have, I’m going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”