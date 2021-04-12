Cara Delevingne Shares Photo Of Prince Philip With Her Grandmother From 1938

Cara Delevingne posted a pictures of the late Prince Philip in 1938 on the beach with her grandmother Angela Delevingne.

The 28-year-old model and actress shared the post on her Instagram story that included a black-and-white photo of the late Duke of Edinburgh sitting on the beach in Venice in 1938 with her grandmother. The post was noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Cara Delevingne Will Reportedly ‘Open Herself Up To Experiments’ As She Dives Into World Of Porn And Erotica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne)

The picture was also shared by Cara’s sister, Poppy Delevingne, who captioned her post, “A 17 year old Prince Philip [and] my Grandmother in Venice, 1938.” (RELATED: Report: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After 2 Years Together)

“My cousins remember her saying ‘That after meeting him, she thought he’d make someone a very good husband one day,'” her post continued. “How right she was. Thank you for finding this. @claryandpeg @floraturnbull.”

The candid moment of Prince Philip, taken by Angela’s husband, Edward Dudley Delevingne, was posted just days after the royal “passed away peacefully” at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a royal statement read.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course,” it added. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Cara’s grandmother died in 2015 at the age of 102. She was born in 1912 in South Kensington and was the daughter of Canadian-born British lawyer and politician Sir Hamar Greenwood and his wife, Margery Spencer, the outlet noted.

Her family was well-connected. The supermodel’s mother, Pandora, is best friends with Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and her grandmother was a lady-in-waiting for Princess Margaret.