Charles Barkley Rips Twitter Trolls, Says He Was Offered A Job On ‘Monday Night Football’

Charles Barkley was apparently offered a job on “Monday Night Football.”

The legendary NBA player and current pundit recently appeared on "The Jim Brockmire Podcast" to discuss Twitter trolls, and he dropped a bombshell claim.

Barkley said the following about trolls and the “MNF” offer:

At least I know what the f**k I’m talking about. These guys, they feel the need to comment on everything that’s happening in the world. I only comment on basketball. Like, they offered me ‘Monday Night Football.’ I said, ‘I like football, but I ain’t gonna be one of these jackasses to get on TV and act like he knows about football.’ But my thing is, why do you take the time out of your life to say something mean or just be a dick or an a**hole?

You can listen to his full comments below.

One of several great clips from Episode One of The #JimBrockmire Podcast featuring the one & only Charles Barkley #TwitterTrolls

There is obviously a lot to unpack here. Obviously, why was Barkley offered a “MNF” job? He’s excellent on TV, but that’s because he’s a basketball expert.

As he said himself, he’s not going to go on TV and try to convince you he’s a basketball expert. He works basketball games, and he might be the best man in America at doing it.

As for his comments about Twitter trolls, he’s obviously 100% correct. I love hate mail, but I don’t care about it. I don’t have time for Twitter trolls, and guys like Barkley damn sure don’t.

If you find yourself ripping complete strangers online and you’re just some Twitter egghead, then you’re a clown.

It’s truly that simple. You’re a clown playing a role in the circus!

Let us know in the comments if you think Barkley should have taken the "MNF" job, and props to him for keeping it real as always.