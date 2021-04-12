Entertainment

CNN Uses Wrong Photo Of Asian Golfer In Masters Story Just One Day After Shaming Pseudo-Asian Typefaces

The Masters - Final Round

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

CNN used the wrong photo of a professional Asian golfer during a story over the weekend about The Masters golf tournament.

The headline read, “Si Woo Kim Breaks Putter In Frustration, Forced To Putt With Wood At The Masters.”

Included in the post was an feature image of a professional golfer, but the pictured athlete wasn’t Kim, but instead fellow competitor Sungjae Im, Fox News reported in a piece published Monday.

A reporter for the Spectator, Amber Athey, tweeted the article and noted the mix-up.

Im and Kim are both golfers from South Korea who were competing in The Masters tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here is a picture of Si Woo Kim on the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

And below is a picture of the Sungjae Im during the first round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Says He’s Undergone Back Surgery, Focused On ‘Getting Back Out On Tour’)

Sungjae Im of Korea walks to the 12th tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The mistake came just days after the news outlet had published a report that said using “chop suey fonts” to communicate “Asianness” could be racist.

Several people took to Twitter and reacted to CNN using the wrong image in the piece.