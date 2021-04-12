Trump Calls Mitch McConnell A ‘Dumb Son Of A B*tch’ During Speech To GOP Donors

Former President Donald Trump went off script at a Saturday event at Mar-a-Lago, saying Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was a “dumb son of a bitch,” Politico reported.

Trump delivered a keynote address during the invite-only event which brought together several hundred GOP donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, Politico reported.

“A real leader” would not have accepted the results of the 2020 election, Trump said of McConnell, per attendee. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 11, 2021

“If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a bitch, Mitch McConnell, they would never allow it to happen,” Trump said of the Jan. 6 certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results, according to Washington Post.

The former president also went after McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who resigned following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. “I hired his wife. Did he ever say thank you to me? No.” He said he feels “sorry” for her, said, “She’s suffered so greatly,” Trump reportedly complained.

The Saturday event also saw Trump criticize former Vice President Mike Pence, who was not in attendance. “I wish that Mike Pence had the courage to send it back to the legislatures,” Trump said with regards to the 2020 Electoral College results, the Post reported. “I like him so much. I was so disappointed.” (RELATED: REPORT: Trump To Raise Possibility Of Different 2024 Nominee In Prepared Remarks)

Trump also criticized Anthony Fauci during his speech. “Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?” he asked, according to the report.

Trump said that any news on his own plans to run in 2024 will come no earlier than the 2022 midterm elections, according to Reuters.

As it was outlined in the prepared remarks obtained by the Associated Press a few hours prior to the event, Trump floated the possibility of a different candidate running for the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination. He assured the donors that “in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House,” Fox News reported.