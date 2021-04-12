Dustin Poirier Claims Conor McGregor Never Followed Through On Promise To Donate $500,000 To His Foundation

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are beefing over a $500,000 donation that never showed up.

Prior to the second fight between the two UFC stars, McGregor pledged to donate $500,000 to Poirier's foundation.

Well, according to Poirier, the money never showed.

That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

We thanked him because his team reached out fight week to initiate the process but ghosted us the past 2 months after the fight. My foundation has reached out 3 times since with no reply. We’ve moved past it! We will be announcing our next goal soon! Its a big one???? https://t.co/mtiOFBsd2q — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

However, following Poirier airing out the claim on social media, McGregor said the donation wasn’t made because his rival’s foundation didn’t provide specific plans for the money.

This is a very unexpected storyline leading up to the rubber match between these two fighters. We should be focusing on the action heading into the July 10th bout, and instead, we’re sitting here debating a charity pledge.

It’s very strange to say the least.

Having said all of that, I’m super excited to see what happens July 10. Poirier and McGregor split their first two fights, and it’s now time to break the tie.

Seeing as how badly the Irish-born star was defeated in early 2021, he better make some huge adjustments if he hopes to win.

We’ll see what happens July 10. It’s going to be an epic night for fight fans.