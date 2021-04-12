Editorial

Dustin Poirier Claims Conor McGregor Never Followed Through On Promise To Donate $500,000 To His Foundation

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are beefing over a $500,000 donation that never showed up.

Prior to the second fight between the two UFC stars, McGregor pledged to donate $500,000 to Poirier's foundation.

Well, according to Poirier, the money never showed.

However, following Poirier airing out the claim on social media, McGregor said the donation wasn’t made because his rival’s foundation didn’t provide specific plans for the money.

This is a very unexpected storyline leading up to the rubber match between these two fighters. We should be focusing on the action heading into the July 10th bout, and instead, we’re sitting here debating a charity pledge.

It’s very strange to say the least.

Having said all of that, I’m super excited to see what happens July 10. Poirier and McGregor split their first two fights, and it’s now time to break the tie.

Seeing as how badly the Irish-born star was defeated in early 2021, he better make some huge adjustments if he hopes to win.

We’ll see what happens July 10. It’s going to be an epic night for fight fans.