Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He Would Run For President If The People Wanted Him To

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson admitted he would run for President of the United States if that’s “what the people want.”

Johnson opened up about his goal for the country during “Sunday Today With Willie Geist.”

“If this is what the people want, then I will do that.”@TheRock took to social media to respond to a poll that asked Americans whether they would support him running for president. @joefryer has the latest and a preview of Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming interview with @WillieGeist. pic.twitter.com/kb41BuWrMX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 12, 2021

“I do have the goal to unite our country,” Johnson told the outlet. “I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that.” (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Would ‘Consider’ Running For President)

“A united country, as we know, is its strongest,” he added. “I want to see that for our country.”

Newsweek reported a poll showing 46% of Americans want “The Rock” to be president.

“Humbling,” Johnson said of the poll on Instagram. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club, but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

Johnson previously made similar comments back in February during an interview with USA Today.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he said at the time. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”