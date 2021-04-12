Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Shows Off Enormous And Painful Back Tattoo

Elon Musk’s girlfriend and baby mama Grimes showed off a brand new tattoo that covers her entire back Sunday.

Grimes, a professional musician, shared the photo on her Instagram.

Grimes Reveals Massive Back Tattoo of ‘Beautiful Alien Scars’ https://t.co/oi6DsJ7LIf — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2021

“Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero,” Grimes captioned the photo on Instagram. (RELATED: Elon Musk Says He’s Creating A New City In Texas And He’s Already Chosen A Name)

“Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars,” she added.

It’s extremely unclear what the design is actually supposed to be although Grimes herself just referred to it as “alien scars.” So maybe that’s what we’re supposed to believe it is.

I’m not surprised that Grimes is back on social media doing strange things. She recently made headlines for saying she will be moving to Mars eventually even if it requires “manual labor until death,” according to The Sun. Whatever that means.

Specifically, Grimes said she hopes to be able to help create a human colony on Mars after she turns 50, the outlet reported.

Grimes and Musk have both done odd things in the past. Including giving their child the weirdest name possible.