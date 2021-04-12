Fox Defends Tucker Carlson From Accusations That He Used White Supremacist Language On His Show

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch wrote a letter in defense of Tucker Carlson to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Sunday after the ADL claimed Carlson used a white supremacist trope during an interview, the Associated Press reported.

Murdoch said Carlson “decried and rejected replacement theory” in the same segment the ADL cited to get him fired, according to the Associated Press (AP). “Great replacement” theory is a white supremacist argument that Jews and progressive politicians are trying to replace white people with people of color in the West as a form of social control, the AP noted.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to Murdoch’s letter Monday, writing that “Mr. Carlson’s attempt to at first dismiss this theory, while in the very next breath endorsing it under cover of ‘a voting rights question,’ does not give him free license to invoke a white supremacist trope,” the outlet reported.

Murdoch also made note of the fact that his father, Rupert Murdoch, once received a leadership award from the ADL. Greenblatt went on to say that the ADL “would not do so today, and it does not absolve you, him, the network, or its board from the moral failure of not taking action against Mr. Carlson,” according to the AP. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Blasts Biden’s ATF Nominee As ‘Conspiracy Nut’)

Carlson made an April 8 appearance on Fox News Primetime during which he told host Mark Steyn, “Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true.”

“Everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. Oh, you know, the white replacement theory? No, no, no. This is a voting right question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that?”

“As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t really have that much to do with race, actually… It’s not as simple as they pretend it is. But it really is much deeper than race. Race is a factor for some people. But, underneath it all, it has to do with what kind of country you want to live in and how much political power you have,” Carlson said.

Shortly after the April 8 interview aired, Media Matters published a piece titled, “Tucker Carlson gives a passionate defense of ‘white replacement theory.'” On April 9, Greenblatt and the ADL published a letter that addressed Fox News Channel CEO Suzanne Scott and called for Carlson’s firing.