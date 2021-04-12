Three Officers Injured, One Suspect Dead After Police Chase And Shooting In Georgia 

Three officers were injured in Georgia after a police chase ended with one suspect dead and another being taken into custody Monday morning, numerous sources reported.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan Sentra going 111 mph at 3:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 20, the Associated Press (AP) reported. As the trooper approached the stopped vehicle, the driver reportedly sped off.

As the trooper followed in pursuit, a passenger in the fleeing vehicle opened fire and deisabled the police car, Fox News reported.

The two suspects were driving into Carrollton when a passenger “leaned out the window and fired rounds” into a city of Carrollton officer’s vehicle, striking an officer, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said, according to CNN. The officer then hit a utility pole after losing control of the vehicle, according to the AP. (RELATED: Murder Suspect Gets Crushed By A Semi Truck During Police Chase)

The officer was flown to an Atlanta Medical Center for surgery, CNN reported.

Villa Rica police officers joined the chase until the suspect vehicle crashed near an elementary school. Two suspects fled from the vehicle, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) statement said, according to the AP.

Shots were fired at the pursuing officers as they searched for the two suspects, the AP reported, based on the GBI statement. Villa Rica Police Officer Chase Gordy was shot twice after he returned fire, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Repetto was shot in the arm, the AP reported.

Gordy was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and his police department is waiting for an update on his condition, Mansour said, according to CNN.

One suspect was arrested by officers after “a negotiation,” while the other was shot and killed at the scene, Sheriff Terry Langley said, according to the AP. Langley reportedly added that the incident “could have been a lot worse.”

The two suspects were brothers from Birmingham, Alabama, GBI said, according to the AP. The suspect who was killed was reportedly Pier Alexander Shelton, 28, while his brother, 22-year-old Aaron Jajuan Shelton, was the suspect taken into custody.

“There are no suspects at large,” Langley reportedly said, according to CNN.

Shelton is charged with three counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated assault, according to the AP.